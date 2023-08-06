Netherlands tame South Africa to set up Spain World Cup clash

Sydney (AFP) – The Netherlands set up a heavyweight Women's World Cup quarter-final with Spain after ending South Africa's historic run with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The 2019 runners-up were efficient rather than scintillating in front of 40,000 in Sydney to ensure they would not become the latest victim of a shock at the tournament.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team ranked 45 places below them and featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to gift the Dutch a second.

The African champions will be kicking themselves after having numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, almost all to their livewire captain Thembi Kgatlana.

The Netherlands will meet Spain on Friday in the last eight.

In an open start, the 54th-ranked South Africans had the first chance on six minutes but Kgatlana fired straight at goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar -- it was to become a theme.

The Dutch took the lead three minutes later, midfielder Roord nodding in from close range following a corner for her fourth goal of the tournament.

The striker Kgatlana, who scored the winner over Italy that gave South Africa their first win ever at the World Cup, was a constant threat with her pace.

Three more times in the first half the US-based Kgatlana could have scored.

Neutrals at Sydney Football Stadium got behind her team and there was a buzz of anticipation each time she ran with the ball.

On 12 minutes she sprinted away from a Dutch defence that was treading water and fizzed her effort just over the bar.

Danielle van de Donk should have got a second for the Netherlands but her tame effort was easily saved by the goalkeeper Swart, then Kgatlana rattled the Dutch once more with a mazy run and shot that stung the palms of Van Domselaar.

South Africa had already taken off injured forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and they lost Bambanani Mbane three minutes before the break when she was stretchered off with a badly hurt ankle.

If anything that spurred Desiree Ellis's side and Kgatlana surged through again but was foiled by Van Domselaar once more with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Moments before the break there was a repeat, the Dutch defence finding the 27-year-old Kgatlana too hot to handle but Van Domselaar standing firm.

The Dutch needed another goal after half-time or had to find a way to suffocate Kgatlana on South Africa's counter-attacks.

Nine minutes after the break coach Andries Jonker thought his side had their second but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The Dutch, who by now were dominating possession, got their second on 68 minutes when Swart's blunder let Beerensteyn's tame effort slip through her hands.

© 2023 AFP