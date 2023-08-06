Rune dreams of Olympic mixed doubles with Wozniacki

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – World number six Holger Rune said on Sunday he hopes to partner in mixed doubles at next year's Paris Olympics with fellow Dane Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, a 33-year-old former WTA world number one and 2018 Australian Open champion, returns to competition this week at Montreal after retiring in 2020.

Rune, a 20-year-old who reached last month's Wimbledon quarter-finals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, confirmed that the Danish all-star combination could be getting closer to reality.

"It would be really cool, I really like her as a person and a player," he said. "It would be the perfect mix for me at the Olympics. I hope we can make it happen."

Rune said he practiced with his compatriot a few days ago in Monte Carlo, where they both reside.

"It was super-exciting," he said. "She was hitting the ball well and hardly missing at all.

"I was surprised that she was playing that well. She is really determined -- when she goes for something I'm sure she will do it well."

Rune warned, however, that extended layoffs are tough to overcome.

"It's difficult to come back and play matches after a long time away," he said.

"There are a lot of nerves involved. But once she gets that sorted out, I think she's going to be dangerous."

In Montreal on Sunday, Wozniacki pronounced herself ready to launch her comeback.

"Preparation has been good, if tiring," she said. "I've been working hard.

"I want to be ready for this week and the US Open. I'm happy to be back and playing my first event in years."

She opens against a qualifier on Tuesday.

"Things are going to be exciting on Tuesday," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki is leaping into the unknown with a comeback that includes family travel with two children.

"I've not played a match in a long time and I realise that the first match won't be perfect," she said.

"I'll do my best and fight as hard as I can. I want to play as many matches as possible and hope to peak for the US Open."

