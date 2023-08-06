Thailand's Nitithorn back on form to win Mandiri Indonesia Open

Jakarta (AFP) – Thai golfer Nitithorn Thippong clinched the Mandiri Indonesia Open on Sunday, rediscovering the form that made him emerge as one of the brightest young regional talents last year to win his third Asian Tour title.

Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand rediscovered his form to win the Mandiri Indonesia Open

Advertising Read more

The 26-year-old finished the final round with an even-par 72 for a tournament total of 18-under-par 270 in a close finish at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Indonesian capital Jakarta.

For the Thai golfer nicknamed 'Fever', victory came after a poor first half of the season.

"I feel so happy about this win you know. The last few weeks I didn't feel confidence like this," he said.

"I didn't think I was going to win this year to be honest, but I just planned to just keep doing my best."

He secured a $90,000 prize for his efforts on the Indonesian leg of the Asian Tour.

Nitithorn was trailed by Australia's Scott Hend, England's Steve Lewton and Chinese-Taipei's Lee Chieh-po, who all carded four-under-par 68s in the final round to finish two shots behind overall.

Both Lewton and Lee missed late chances to snatch victory from Nitithorn.

"I just didn't capitalise on a couple of the good shots I hit," said Lewton.

Lee was more upbeat about his final round that pushed Nitithorn all the way.

"I am happy with the result. I didn’t think I had a chance when we went out today," he said.

South Korea's Yongjun Bae tied for fifth place after breaking the course record with a final round nine-under-par 63.

He tied with fellow countryman Mingyu Cho, Thailand's Pavit Tangkomolprasert and Chinese-Taipei's Chang Wei-lung.

The next leg of the Asian Tour is the International Series England in Newcastle, which begins on August 17.

© 2023 AFP