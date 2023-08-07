MLB suspends six for roles in White Sox-Guardians brawl

New York (AFP) – Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended for six games and Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez received a three-game ban on Monday from Major League Baseball for their roles in a Saturday brawl.

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, left, and Tim Anderson, right, of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore tries to stop the confrontation, which led MLB to ban Anderson for six games and Ramirez for three among six suspensions in a benches-clearing brawl

One-game suspensions were also issued to Cleveland pitcher Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, Chicago manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona from the benches-clearing melee during Chicago's 7-4 victory.

All six were also fined undisclosed amounts, as were White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias.

The incident took place in the bottom of the sixth inning at Cleveland, touched off when Ramirez slid into second base on a double.

Ramirez and Anderson squared off near second base, sparking players from both teams to race onto the field.

Anderson and Ramirez were to have started their bans on Monday with Toronto at Cleveland and the White Sox hosting the New York Yankees, but both are appealing the suspensions and no discipline will begin until that process is complete.

Clase will serve his suspension on Monday while Sarbaugh serves his on Tuesday.

Grifol and Francona must serve their bans on Monday.

© 2023 AFP