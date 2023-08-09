Ex-Raiders receiver Ruggs gets jail sentence over deadly crash

Los Angeles (AFP) – Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail on Wednesday on charges related to a deady drink-driving case in 2021.

Ruggs pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death after admitting he drove while drunk in the November 2021 accident in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old -- who was sacked by the Raiders soon after the crash -- was speeding at 156 miles per hour (251 km/h) when his Corvette sports car slammed into a vehicle driven by Tina Tintor, 23.

Tintor died after her vehicle was engulfed in flames following the crash.

Ruggs was transported to hospital following the accident, where a blood sample revealed he was more than two times over the limit.

A number of charges were brought against Ruggs but he entered a plea deal which saw other charges dropped.

"I sincerely apologize," FOX 5 Vegas quoted Ruggs as telling the court. "I have no excuse."

"To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering," Ruggs said. "My actions are not a true reflection of me."

Ruggs was drafted by the Raiders in 2020 out of Alabama and made 20 starts for the team before being released.

