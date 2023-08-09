Roberts set for debut as Wales ring changes for England warm-up match

London (AFP) – Scarlets centre Joe Roberts is set to make his Wales debut in a team showing 15 changes -- an entire side's worth -- for a Rugby World Cup warm-up match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Roberts, 23, will be partnered in midfield by Nick Tompkins, with wing Tom Rogers, fly-half Owen Williams, flanker Tommy Reffell and lock Rhys Davies also making starts.

Dewi Lake will captain the side from hooker, with Taine Plumtree, lining up at No 8, given a first Test start by coach Warren Gatland after impressing off the bench in Wales' opening 20-9 warm-up win over England in Cardiff last weekend.

Meanwhile wing Josh Adams, who was top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, wins his 50th cap while experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate is in the starting XV for the first time since the 2022 end-of-year internationals.

"There is an opportunity for another group of players who weren't involved last week," said Gatland as he announced his team on Wednesday. "There is some great competition within the squad."

The New Zealander, in his second spell as Wales boss, added: "I was pretty pleased with the team performance and the result last week.

"It wasn't perfect, but there is a chance now for this group to go out on Saturday and to put down their own marker...Then we will look potentially what the make-up of the team is the following week against South Africa."

Lake 'confidence'

Back-row forward Jac Morgan impressed as skipper at the Principality Stadium last weekend and Gatland believes Lake has similar qualities.

"I have been really impressed with Dewi," he said. "Like Jac, he is well respected in the group, he has got a voice and he has confidence about himself and his own ability...We are building not only for the next few months but also starting to think about what we need to do with the next cycle of players going forwards towards 2027."

As for Adams, who has scored 20 Test tries, Gatland said: "I have a huge amount of respect for Josh.

"I had a chat to him when he came into the squad -- I felt he wasn't as sharp as I've seen him in the past, and he agreed with that.

"He has worked hard. He is looking really sharp in training at the moment, so to get to earn his 50th cap is a fantastic achievement."

England, who earlier this week named their full World Cup squad, are due to announce their team on Thursday.

Wales begin their Pool C campaign of the World Cup proper against Fiji -- the team that knocked them out of the 2007 edition in France -- in Bordeaux on September 10.

Wales (15-1)

Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Tom Rogers; Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Rhys Davies; Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Sam Parry, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Keiran Williams

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

© 2023 AFP