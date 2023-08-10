England boss Borthwick urges Arundell to 'trust his instincts'

London (AFP) – Henry Arundell has been told to "trust his instincts" by England coach Steve Borthwick when the 20-year-old rising star faces Wales in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Rising star - England's Henry Arundell (C) will start against Wales in a Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham

Arundell will make only his second start in eight Tests this weekend, with the gifted flyer lining up on the right wing of a team far more experienced than the one beaten 20-9 by Wales in England's opening warm-up match in Cardiff last weekend.

Owen Farrell is back to lead the side as captain, with fellow senior players Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Jamie George all in the starting XV as well.

England failed to score a try at the Principality Stadium, but the hope is that Arundell, who has joined Paris-based Racing 92 following the collapse of London Irish, will add a much-needed attacking edge.

One persistent criticism of England, beaten by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final, is that they have stifled their attacking talent. But former England captain Borthwick insisted Thursday he wanted Arundell to play his own game.

"Henry is in great physical shape and he's got such incredible natural talents that you want to ensure they are always going to be there," said Borthwick. "We want him to trust his instincts," Borthwick said.

He added: "If we can get him the ball in space, and he in particular doesn't need a huge amount of space, then he can make things happen.

"We've already seen him do that in an England shirt and we're looking forward to seeing him do it more."

'Multiple dimensions'

While Arundell has still to establish himself at Test level, the opposite England wing berth this weekend will be filled by the 30-year-old Elliot Daly.

The Saracens star's last England international was during the 2022 Six Nations.

He then fell out of favour with former Red Rose boss Eddie Jones, while Borthwick's plan to recall him during this year's Six Nations was scuppered by Daly's hamstring injury.

"Elliot was one of the first players I rang when I was appointed. He hadn't been in the environment, hadn't played an awful lot in recent times," Borthwick said.

"He has been looking really good in training, he has multiple dimensions to his game and I'm looking forward to seeing that on Saturday."

Wales coach Warren Gatland tried to unsettle England after last week's match by claiming his players were "too fit for them", as he accused some of the visiting forwards of "blowing a bit before half-time".

But Borthwick said he was confident his squad would be in ideal shape for the World Cup proper given England's backroom staff now includes Aled Walters, who was the Springboks' head of conditioning for their triumph in Japan four years ago.

"The programme is very specific and direct for what we need to do with the players we have," Borthwick said. "In Aled Walters, with his experience of getting a team right to win a World Cup, we've got a guy who's proven to get a team together at the right time."

