Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

Stirling (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Remco Evenepoel on Friday became the youngest world time trial champion, adding success in Scotland to his Vuelta a Espana and 2022 world road race crowns.

The Belgian claimed victory ahead of Filippo Ganna of Italy and British teenager Josh Tarling.

Evenepoel, who was world road race champion in Australia last year, completed the 47.8km individual time trial at Stirling in 55min 19sec, 12 seconds ahead of Ganna.

At just 23, Evenepoel is the event's youngest world champion and the first Belgian winner.

"It's amazing. I'm the first Belgian to ever win the world title in the time trial," Evenepoel said at the podium.

"And to do it on a tough course which is maybe not perfect for a guy of my weight, I had to hold on so I'm super happy."

Equally impressive on Friday was the performance of 19-year-old Tarling, who produced a breakout time of 56min 07sec to set the early pace.

Tarling's Ineos Grenadiers teammate and fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas (10th) was impressed.

"He's got a bright future," Thomas said. "It's unbelievable to see him riding so well so early in his career."

Tarling said he was delighted to have shone in the UK.

"This feels like the next level," he said.

Evenepoel built his win in the middle section of the course but Ganna began to close the gap, falling short only on the cobbles of the steep climb to Stirling Castle.

"I knew I was faster than him and the end suited me better," said Evenepoel admitting he was watching out for Ganna.

Ganna won a gold at the track claiming the world individual pursuit title last week and silver in the team pursuit.

"I'm a little bit tired. I've been in Glasgow for around two weeks for the track and this time trial. At the track I won two medals, today another one. I can be happy," said Ganna.

Brandon McNulty of the United States was fourth while one of the pre-event favourites, Wout van Aert was down in fifth place with a time of 56min 56sec afer coming second in the road race last Sunday.

"The time trial is the race of truth. Today there were guys with stronger legs," Van Aert said after finishing 1min 37sec down on his compatriot.

Tobias Foss won at the downtown time trial circuit in Wollongong in 2022, but came 11th on Friday on the rural run while two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was in 21st place.

In the junior time trial, Australia's Oscar Chamberlain took gold in 28mins 29.62sec over the 22.8km course.

Ben Wiggins, son of former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, came second with the 18-year-old coming good on a promise to step out of his father's shadow.

"Winning a world championship medal at my first worlds, it can't get much better," he said.

