Firmino hits hat-trick on Saudi debut

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – Brazilian forward and former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut on Friday as Al- Ahli defeated Al-Hazem 3-1.

New start: Roberto Firmino applauds Liverpool fans when he left the club in May

Advertising Read more

The 31-year-old skipper found the net in the sixth, 10th and 72nd minutes for the promoted team who also fielded fellow new signings Riyad Mahrez, Allain Saint Maximin, Frank Kessie and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Firmino left Liverpool in the summer after eight seasons at Anfield, during which time he scored 111 goals in 362 appearances and won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

Al-Ahli are considered to be one of the title favourites along with Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and defending champions Al-Ittihad.

Backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund, the Saudi Pro League has lured big names from the major European leagues with the promise of huge salaries.

Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have also made the move to the Gulf state since Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Al-Nassr in January started the trend.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has also taken over as coach at Al-Ettifaq.

© 2023 AFP