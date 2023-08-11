Haaland scores first goal of Premier League season after three minutes

Burnley (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Erling Haaland took just over three minutes to score the opening goal of the Premier League season as Manchester City struck early at Burnley on Friday.

Erling Haaland (2nd right) scored the opening goal of the Premier League season

Haaland scored 52 times in his debut season as City won the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, the Norwegian had failed to net in his previous six City games.

Haaland ended his longest drought for the club when he slotted home Rodri's header across goal after just three minutes and four seconds.

