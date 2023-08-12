Ferrand-Prevot wins cross-country marathon mountain bike gold

Peebles (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the cross country mountain bike world title on Saturday making the Frenchwoman favourite to take gold at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

The 31-year-old defending champion was 1min 14sec faster than her compatriot Loana Lecomte in the Glentress forest in Scotland where 13 world championships events are being played out.

The Netherlands' pre-race favourite Puck Pieterse came third at 1min 27sec.

Ferrand-Prevot now has 15 world titles in various disciplines and recently became the first female cyclist to join Ineos Grenadiers.

She has so far been cursed at the Olympics however coming 26th at London 2012, pulling out at Rio and finishing 10th in Tokyo.

Tom Pidcock, Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel are all taking part in the men's mountain bike cross country marathon later Saturday.

