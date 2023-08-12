Kane starts Bayern Munich career on bench hours after transfer

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Harry Kane began his Bayern Munich career on the bench for Saturday's German Super Cup clash with RB Leipzig, just hours after becoming the club's record signing.

Harry Kane applauds the Bayern Munich supporters as he warms up for the German Super Cup match

Signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($109.6 million), Kane could win the first major silverware of his career on his first day as a Bayern player.

Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt vacated by Robert Lewandowski, indicated on social media earlier on Saturday that he was "feeling good" and "looking forward to the game" after taking part in his first training session as a new Bayern player.

Bayern fans lined up hours before kick-off to get their 'Kane 9' shirts printed at the club store as a buzz of anticipation accompanied the England captain's debut.

As Kane entered the field with his new teammates, the home supporters welcomed him with an ovation that filled the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are looking to claim their 11th Super Cup with victory over Leipzig, a repeat of last season's curtain-raiser of the German domestic season, which ended 5-3 to Bayern.

