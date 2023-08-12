Ntamack, Van der Merwe injury worries in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Saint-Étienne (France) (AFP) – France fly-half Romain Ntamack left the field with a suspected knee problem and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe also suffered an injury as the World Cup hosts won 30-27 in a warm-up match in Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

Ntamack, 24, was helped off the field after 55 minutes less than a month before the start of the World Cup after a collision with opposite number Finn Russell.

Van der Merwe also suffered an issue and was helped from the pitch by a team doctor with quarter of the game left.

France fielded an almost full-strength team before the World Cup opener with three-time winners New Zealand on September 8 with Ntamack partnering captain Antoine Dupont at half-back.

Scotland started the better at a sold-out and vocal Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the 42,000-capacity ground which will host four games at the World Cup.

The visitors led 10-6 after 22 minutes as Les Bleus' Thomas Ramos kicked two penalties in response to Kyle Steyn's try and Russell's shots at goal.

Ramos kept his side in the game and they were 13-10 in front at the break as Dupont set up Ntamack to score after continued pressure.

Their dominance continued after the break as winger Damian Penaud and flanker Charles Ollivon's tries took the score to 27-10.

Ten minutes later Ntamack was substituted after Russell charged into him, a worrying sight for coach Fabien Galthie who will announce his World Cup squad on August 21.

Galthie said Ntamack suffered "a small hyper extension of the knee".

"We preferred to replace him. He was seen by the doctor, the physiotherapists and we will decide on Sunday if there needs to be additional examinations," said Galthie.

After an hour of Saturday's game, France's advantage was cut to 27-15 as Van der Merwe strolled over in the corner following a Huw Jones break but the Edinburgh flier soon left the field.

The lead was just 27-22 with 11 minutes remaining as Scotland flanker Rory Darge, who kicked the ball out to end last weekend’s win over France in Edinburgh, bundled over to set up a tense finish.

With seven minutes remaining Steyn claimed his second try but Russell missed the conversion, which would have put Scotland back into the lead.

As France ventured into Scotland territory, referee Nic Berry penalised the away scrum and Ramos kicked a penalty with a little over 60 seconds to play.

