Son named Spurs captain after Kane departure

London (AFP) – Son Heung-min was named Tottenham's new captain on Saturday on the day the club's all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been Spurs skipper since 2015, but the Frenchman's future at the club is in doubt.

Kane was expected to take over had he remained in north London rather than moving to Germany in pursuit of the first silverware of his career.

New signing James Maddison and Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero have been named vice-captains.

"It's such a big honour to captain this huge club," said Son, who has scored 145 goals since joining the club in 2015.

"It was a big surprise and a very proud moment. I've already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch.

"It's a new season, a fresh start and I will give everything for this shirt and this armband."

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son's leadership qualities, having had experience as captain of South Korea.

"Sonny has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, and is the ideal choice to become our new captain.

"Everyone knows he is a world class player, and he has enormous respect from everyone in the dressing room.

"He transcends groups within the squad. That's not just because he's popular - it's because of what he has achieved in the game, both here and as captain of South Korea."

Spurs begin life without Kane when they travel to Brentford on Sunday for their opening game of the Premier League season.

