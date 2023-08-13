French sweep men's BMX podium as Mahieu takes world title

Glasgow (AFP) – Romain Mahieu won the BMX world title in Glasgow on Sunday as French riders swept the podium in the eight-man final.

A year ahead of the Paris Olympics for a discipline scheduled to take place beneath the Eiffel Tower, Mahieu's compatriots Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet took silver and bronze.

"We all motivate each other and here you see the result of that, it bodes really well for Paris next year," said the 28-year-old.

Olympic gold medallist Niek Kimmann and reigning world champion Simon Marquart both went out in the semi-finals.

Great Britain's Bethany Shriever won the women's gold earlier in the day with Laura Smulders of the Netherlands in second and Alise Willoughby of the United States third.

"It’s so special and the crowd have been amazing. My family are here, my friends are here. I'm speechless right now," said Shriever.

Shriever led from early on the rolling track and never looked like getting caught.

"You’ve got to be at the top of your game. I managed to stay at the same level all day," said Shriever, who won the title previously in 2021.

© 2023 AFP