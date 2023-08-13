Thirty-five more people charged after fatal stabbing of Greek football fan

Athens (AFP) – Greek prosecutors on Sunday charged 35 more people in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young Greek football fan before a Champions League game, taking the total to face charges over the incident to 105.

Those charged were among more than a hundred arrested by Greek police as part of the investigation into the killing

Of that number, 102 are from Croatia and suspected of links with the 'Bad Blue Boys', hardline supporters of Dinamo Zagreb who travelled to Greece last Monday, the day before their side's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens.

The others are two Greeks and an Albanian. Authorities are hunting for another Greek national, also suspected of being involved in the fatal attack, according to the same judicial source.

Michalis Katsouris, 29, died after being stabbed in a mass brawl which erupted on the streets of the Greek capital.

Following his death, UEFA postponed Tuesday's third-round qualifier between the two sides until August 19.

Those remanded in custody have all denied involvement in the death of Katsouris.

Charges they face include murder, involvement in criminal organisation and illegal possession of weapons.

