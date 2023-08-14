France fly-half Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup after injury: source

Paris (AFP) – France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's Rugby World Cup with a knee injury, a source close to the player told AFP on Monday.

Ntamack suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 30-27 warm-up victory for the tournament hosts against Scotland, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

Ntamack was helped off the field after 55 minutes after opposite number Finn Russell charged into him.

France coach Fabien Galthie, who will announce his World Cup squad on August 21, had seemed unworried after the match, saying the Toulouse player had suffered "a small hyperextension of the knee".

"We preferred to replace him. He was seen by the doctor, the physiotherapists, and we will decide on Sunday if there needs to be additional examinations," he said.

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is likely to step into Ntamack's position during the World Cup, where France open against New Zealand on September 8 in Paris.

© 2023 AFP