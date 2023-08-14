French teen Fils gets first Davis Cup call-up

Paris (AFP) – French teenager Arthur Fils was handed his first call-up on Monday for France's Davis Cup team.

French teenager Arthur Fils won his first ATP title on clay in Lyon this year

Nineteen-year-old Fils, ranked 46, will play alongside 32nd-ranked Adrian Mannarino, Ugo Humbert (33) and doubles specialists Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut.

Roger-Vasselin, 39, has also been called up for the first time, while Mannarino, 35, was a recent winner in Newport.

A finalist in the French Open juniors and doubles champion in Roland Garros in 2021, the youngster from the Paris suburbs broke through with his maiden title in Lyon in May and reached the semi-finals in Marseille, Montpellier and Hamburg this season.

France, 10-time Davis Cup winners, won their last title in the men's team competition in 2017.

They take on Australia, Great Britain and Switzerland in Group B of the Finals Group Stage from September 12-17 in Manchester.

