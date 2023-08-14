Harden vows not to play for 76ers under 'liar' GM

Los Angeles (AFP) – NBA star James Harden has said he will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again while Daryl Morey remains the team's general manager.

In scathing comments which come with the 76ers and Harden locked in a contract standoff, the former NBA MVP said he could no longer be part of an organization that employed Morey.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said at an event in China for sponsors Adidas.

"Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

The incendiary remarks highlight the increasingly acrimonious nature of Harden's contract negotiations with the 76ers.

The 33-year-old 10-time All-Star reportedly told the team last month that he wanted to be traded away from the franchise after joining from Brooklyn in February 2022.

US media reported on Saturday that the 76ers had shut down discussions with Harden over a trade and were expecting him to report to a training camp in September.

The Athletic website, citing sources close to Harden, said the player has no intention of taking part in pre-season training camp.

Philadelphia hoped the addition of Harden last year would help the team finally challenge for an NBA championship.

However, the team led by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid have stalled in the playoffs in the last two seasons, exiting in the Eastern Conference semifinals on each occasion.

