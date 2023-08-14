Rays shortstop Franco on leave amid probe into social media posts

Miami (AFP) – The Tampa Bay Rays said Monday that star shotstop Wander Franco has been put on leave as Major League Baseball investigates claims about the player's alleged relationship with a minor.

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco has been put on leave as Major League Baseball investigates allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor

Advertising Read more

The Rays said in a brief statement that the 22-year-old had been placed on the restricted list for the team's three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday.

The announcement came as Major League Baseball launched an investigation into allegations made on social media over the weekend about an inappropriate relationship between Franco and a minor.

"The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted list and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip," the Rays said in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

Franco was rested by Tampa Bay for Sunday's win over the Cleveland Guardians, with manager Kevin Cash insisting before the game it was "just a day off" for the All-Star.

The Dominican has been one of the best players in baseball this season, blasting 17 home runs with 58 RBIs and 124 hits from 442 at bats.

© 2023 AFP