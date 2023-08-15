Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan

Berlin (AFP) – Germany international Robin Gosens has signed for Union Berlin from Inter Milan until 2028, the Bundesliga side announced on Tuesday.

Germany defender Robin Gosens (R) has made the move from Inter Milan to Union Berlin, making it the first time the 29-year-old has played in the Bundesliga

Advertising Read more

The defender arrived for a reported fee of 15 million euros ($16.5 million), breaking the club's transfer record.

Gosens' signing represents a coup for Union, who were promoted to the top division for the first time in 2019 and qualified for the Champions League this season after a fourth-placed finish last year.

"The last few years at Union have been impressive and people abroad have noticed that," Gosens said in a statement released by the club.

Gosens said he felt "appreciation and trust" when talking to club officials and explained "the decision wasn't hard for me to make."

Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said Gosens stood for "commitment, mentality and team spirit."

"On and off the pitch, he will now play a leading role for us."

German media reported on Tuesday Gosens moved to Union in search of more playing time ahead of Euro 2024.

Gosens spent 18 months at Inter, moving from Atalanta in January 2022. The left-back played 39 Serie A games for Inter, appearing mostly off the bench.

Gosens, who has played 16 times for Germany scoring twice, came on as a substitute in Inter's 1-0 Champions League final loss to Manchester City.

Union start their Bundesliga campaign at home to Mainz on Sunday.

© 2023 AFP