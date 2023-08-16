USA women's coach Andonovski resigns - reports

Miami (AFP) – United States women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned following the team's poor showing in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, American media reported on Wednesday.

ESPN, 90min and The Athletic said that an official announcement on Andonovski's departure would be made on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Soccer Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The USA were eliminated in the last 16 by Sweden after a penalty shoot, the earliest the team has ever departed from a World Cup.

The Americans had won the previous two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019 with Jill Ellis in charge of the team.

Andonovski, an American citizen who was born in North Macedonia, took over the team in October 2019 having made his name in the National Women's Soccer League.

Under Andonovski the USA won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to eventual champions Canada in the semi-finals.

The Athletic said that Twila Kilgore, assistant coach of the team, was expected to take over as interim head coach.

