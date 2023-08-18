MLB games shuffled as storm churns toward Mexico and California

Los Angeles (AFP) – Major League Baseball on Friday brought forward three Southern California games originally scheduled for Sunday as the region braces for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Hilary off the coast of Mexico on August 18, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres will all play doubleheaders on Saturday instead of playing scheduled series finales on Sunday.

The Dodgers are now set to play two games against the Miami Marlins on Saturday while the Angels play two against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Padres play two against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pacific hurricane has triggered a warning of "potentially catastrophic" flooding on Mexico's Baja California peninsula and further north in the US state of California.

The storm is expected to weaken, but will likely still pose a major threat of flooding and high winds when it reaches southern California by Sunday night, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The storm prompted an unusual tropical storm watch from the California/Mexico border to Point Mugu further north on the California coast.

Other marquee sports events scheduled in Los Angeles over the weekend included two NFL pre-season games and home games for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC.

The Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Saturday while the NFL's Chargers were to host the New Orleans Saints at the same venue on Sunday.

The Galaxy were to host Real Salt Lake and LAFC hosted Colorado in matches scheduled for Sunday night.

