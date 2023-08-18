Postecoglou urges Spurs fans to show united front amid protests

London (AFP) – Ange Postecoglou has pleaded with frustrated Tottenham fans to back their team as they plan a protest before Saturday's clash with Manchester United.

Already irked by the club's long silverware drought and the departure of record goalscorer Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) has arranged a demonstration over the club's decision to raise ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

While Tottenham announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen, THST expressed frustration last month over a matchday ticket price increase and the lack of consultation.

It is the latest delicate issue for Tottenham boss Postecoglou to handle since he arrived at the Premier League club from Scottish champions Celtic in the close-season.

He has already had to deal with England captain Kane's protracted move to Bayern Munich, as well as speculation over the future of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

"To be fair it's not an unusual space for me. I know people talk about the treble I won at Celtic but the beginnings at Celtic were very similar," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

Calling on fans to stick together, the Australian coach added: "There is no doubt that we will get there quick if we're united on and off the field absolutely, but I have never and never will tell people how they should feel, how they should behave or the context of how to express their emotions.

"I think that is their right and they have earned their right to do that. My role within that is to try to produce a team that gets us united to what's most important.

"What I do know is that if we are united as a football club, supporters, everyone involved in and out of the club, during those 90 minutes, it gives us our best chance of success and ultimately that's why we all do it.

"In every family you can have disagreements but hopefully you all come together at the dinner table and embrace the fact that we are a family and we're going to need our supporters tomorrow and our role in that is to try to give them something to get excited about."

The Tottenham fanbase has endured a difficult 2023, watching last season's hopes of silverware evaporate during a disastrous March, which saw painful FA Cup and Champions League exits followed by Antonio Conte's departure.

Amid so much disappointment, Postecoglou has the backing of Spurs supporters, who sang his name during last weekend's season-opener at Brentford.

"It means a lot but I'm not comfortable with it. You love what it means because for the most part it's blind faith. I haven't yet delivered anything," he said.

"I don't dismiss it either, that's people taking a huge leap of faith on me as an individual and I appreciate that. It's a really good reminder of the responsibility that I have."

© 2023 AFP