United States brush aside Greece in basketball World Cup warm up

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – The United States beat Greece in Abu Dhabi on Friday in a basketball World Cup warm-up game but head coach Steve Kerr said his side is still adapting to international rules.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo of Greece tries to hold off American Anthony Edwards who finished as top scorer

Advertising Read more

The Americans claimed a confidence-boosting 108-86 victory in the exhibition game, just 10 days before the two teams face off again in Group C action at the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Manila.

The United States exploded off the blocks, opening up a 13-point gap on the Greeks six minutes into the first quarter.

Despite questionable turnovers during patches of the game, the USA were a class apart as they extended their perfect record in World Cup tune-ups to 4-0 in games played in Las Vegas, Malaga in Spain and now in the United Arab Emirates.

Kerr said officiating has varied over the games and that players will have to learn to adjust.

"We'll definitely make some improvement in that area. Officiating was a little different in Spain than it was here and we have to adapt," Kerr said after the win.

"The FIBA officials are coming from all over the world so sometimes they have different interpretations of things," Kerr said.

"So we have to adapt and be ready for whatever is called and however the game is being called. And there are different rules, different nuances that we're trying to teach in practice every day."

In a packed Etihad Arena, USA started with Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson, but that line-up quickly evolved as the entire roster got minutes against Greece.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Edwards top-scored for the United States with 21 points and four rebounds. Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets sunk 13 points, including a trio of threes.

"The concern is turnovers and rebounds. If we stay even on the possession game, I feel great about our chances against anybody," said Kerr after the game.

"The way teams can beat us is if they get extra possessions and force a lot of turnovers and we're not sharp and we're not boxing out. It's not really a secret, that's our focus."

New York Knicks' Brunson got one shot in the first half hour of the contest but came to life in the fourth quarter, finishing with nine points, seven assists and three rebounds.

"Jalen's never going to force it. He's a really smart, tough player who knows the game. If shots aren't there for him, he's just going to move it on," said Kerr of Brunson.

"Jalen is our leader and he's doing a great job."

The United States have one last friendly to play, against Germany in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, before they fly to Manila ahead of their World Cup opener against New Zealand on August 26.

The Americans are five-time world champions but finished seventh in the most recent World Cup in China in 2019.

Greece are without star Giannis Antetokounmpo who underwent knee surgery in July.

© 2023 AFP