US GM Markgraf resigns as Women's World Cup fallout grows

Chicago (AFP) – United States women's national team general manager Kate Markgraf has resigned, US Soccer said Saturday, following head coach Vlatko Andonovski to the exit after a disappointing Women's World Cup campaign.

Markgraf, who had been in the role for the past four years, departs after the Americans, who had hoped for a third consecutive crown, were eliminated in the last 16 by Sweden after a penalty shootout, the earliest the team has ever departed from a World Cup.

Andonovski's resignation came Thursday, with Twila Kilgore, an assistant coach for the past 18 months, named interim head coach while the search for a replacement takes place.

Markgraf will stay on until the end of August to assist in the leadership transition.

"It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at US Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women's game," Markgraf said.

"I'm proud of the foundation we've built and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field."

Markgraf was named the first head of women's soccer in the national team's history in 2019, her newly created job to oversee alongside Andonovski the planning and execution for the national team and youth squads.

"There has been a lot of great work that has been done by the sporting staff on the women's side of the game at US Soccer, which means we are starting from a position of strength," US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said of the upcoming rebuild.

"We're looking forward to building on what has been created already and ensuring we can continue to improve by setting a strategic plan will set the foundation for our women's national team to achieve greater success in the years to come."

Markgraf played for the US team 201 times from 1998 through 2010, helping the Americans to the 1999 Women's World Cup title and Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008.

