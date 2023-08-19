Ex-Wales captain Jones shown yellow card on Toulon Top 14 debut

Paris (AFP) – The world's most capped player Alun Wyn Jones was shown a yellow card just three minutes into his French Top 14 debut as his Toulon side lost 27-15 at Lyon.

Jean-Marc Doussain made the last of his 17 France appearances in 2017

Former Wales skipper Jones, 37, joined the French club as cover for the Rugby World Cup after retiring from international rugby months before the tournament.

The lock came off the bench after 51 minutes but was sent to the sin bin before the 54-minute mark for a high tackle on ex-France half-back Jean-Marc Doussain.

Lyon's France prop Demba Bamba made his return from injury, making a late claim for a place in Les Bleus' World Cup squad, which is named on Monday with France playing Fiji later in Saturday.

With the bonus point win during the opening round of the season, the home side move top of the table.

Elsewhere, Kiwi full-back Gavin Stark crossed as promoted Oyonnax beat Clermont 36-17 and Fijian winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa continued his good form from last season by scoring in Stade Francais' 29-7 win at Perpignan.

On Sunday, Champions Cup winners La Rochelle head to Montpellier in the final game of the weekend with the Top 14 playing three rounds before a seven-week break during the World Cup, which starts on September 8.

