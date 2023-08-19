'Next question': Spain's Vilda refuses to bite on eve of World Cup final

Sydney (AFP) – Coach Jorge Vilda repeatedly refused to comment on the eve of Sunday's Women's World Cup final about the turmoil between him and some Spanish players.

Advertising Read more

Spain will play their maiden World Cup final when they face England and will do so without a dozen players who last year said they did not wish to represent their country, primarily because of Vilda.

Asked at a press conference in Sydney on Saturday about relations between him and some players, Vilda replied: "Next question, please."

Fifteen players ruled themselves out over numerous issues, the main one being their objection to the 42-year-old Vilda, including about his strict personality and training methods.

Vilda ended up calling three of the mutineers up for the World Cup and they have played a key part in Spain reaching Sunday's final.

When a second reporter tried a similar line of questioning, Vilda replied: "What we want to do tomorrow is to be the best in the world and we'll do this by winning the final."

Vilda did open up a bit more when asked about training and whether he listened to his players.

"From the very beginning the players have been united, they have been working a lot," he said.

"I believe that today will be the 65th training session and all of them have come out very well.

"The training sessions, the games, everything that's happened outside has been extraordinary.

"They will have memories for the rest of their lives."

Spain and England met last summer in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time in a tight game.

The hosts went on to win the title for their first major trophy in international women's football.

Vilda is anticipating a tactical battle with his opposite number Sarina Wiegman, who took England to the European title and is into a second World Cup final in row.

She took her native Netherlands to the 2019 final, where they lost 2-0 to the United States.

"It was a game that we know we were on top, but the result is what counts," Vilda said of the match with England a year ago.

"Games (against England) really require our best.

"She's a trainer that with her results has shown the fruits of her work, it's not easy what she has achieved," he added of Wiegman.

"You don't achieve this without excellent preparation and star players.

"Tomorrow will be a tactical match and it's a final that we're going to fight with everything."

© 2023 AFP