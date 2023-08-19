Scheffler and Fitzpatrick share lead at BMW Championship

Olympia Fields (United States) (AFP) – Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and 2022 US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick each reeled off three consecutive back-nine birdies to share the lead after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship.

US star Scheffler made seven birdies against a lone bogey to shoot a six-under par 64 while England's Fitzpatrick had five birdies before a closing bogey to shoot 66 at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago.

That left them on 11-under 199 after 54 holes in the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event, where the top 30 in season points advance to next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

"I putted pretty good today," said Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner. "It'll take another really good round (to win)."

American Brian Harman, last month's British Open winner, was third on 200 after a 67 with countryman Max Homa, who set the course record Friday with a PGA career-low 62, fourth on 201 after a 71.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, fired 67 to share fifth on 201 with Norway's Viktor Hovland, who shot 65.

Homa birdied the second and fourth holes to stretch his lead but was undone by a triple bogey at the seventh -- needing four to reach the green and three-putting from 13 feet.

When Harman made bogey at the ninth despite finding a fairway bunker, he fell into a three-way shared lead with Homa and Fitzpatrick.

Harman birdied 10 to grab the solo lead, but Scheffler, who won his sixth PGA title at The Players Championship in March, began the back nine with three birdies, the last and longest from 13 feet, to match him on 10-under.

That's when Fitzpatrick charged, sinking a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th and a 21-footer at 14.

After Scheffler birdied the par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick went way left into trees with his second shot at 15. He blasted within four feet of the hole and birdied his third in a row to lead alone at 12-under.

Fitzpatrick, who took his second PGA triumph at the Heritage in April, found a greenside bunker at 17 but punched out to five feet and saved par.

But at 18, he found a fairway bunker and the left rough, where he complained a course marshal stepped on the ball. Unable to confirm it, he punched out into the fairway and went up and down for bogey to fall back level with Scheffler.

'Little disappointing'

McIlroy, who can overtake Scheffler for number one with a victory, made four birdies in the first six holes but stumbled with bogeys at nine and 10 and ended four adrift.

"Got off to a great start, holed some nice putts early, sort of stalled in the middle of the round," McIlroy said.

"Gave myself four great chances on the last four holes and only converted one of them. A little disappointing there. I could have been a couple closer to the lead but overall happy with how I played."

American Sam Burns, who began the week on the bubble for reaching Atlanta, matched Homa's day-old course record with a bogey-free 62, matching his PGA career low to stand on 203.

"I wanted to beat him, but I'll take it," Burns said. "I just want to go out there and play with confidence, play free and see what happens."

American Lucas Glover, the 2009 US Open champion who won PGA titles the past two weeks, was on 206 after a 69.

Fourth-ranked American Patrick Cantlay, the two-time defending BMW champion, fired 71 to stand on 207.

Playoff points leader Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion from Spain, shot 71 to stand on 213.

The BMW is the final US qualifying event for next month's Ryder Cup, with six spots to be decided on points after Sunday's final round for the roster that will defend the trophy against Europe in Italy.

