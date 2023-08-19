Storm delays start of World Athletics Championships

Budapest (AFP) – Stormy weather delayed the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

Heavy rain delays the start of the World Athletics Championships

A storm predicted to last 90 minutes resulted in the men's 20 kilometres walk being pushed back by two hours (0850GMT) whilst action in the stadium was delayed by an hour.

The opening track and field event, qualifying for the men's shot put -- an event picked out as a highlight by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe -- will get under way at 0930GMT.

The championships run from Saturday to August 27.

