Bucs' Wolford, Pats' Bolden back with teams after pre-season injuries

New York (AFP) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback John Wolford and New England rookie Isaiah Bolden were back with their teams Sunday after NFL pre-season injury scares.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford is taken off the field after being injured in the team's pre-season game against the New York Jets

Wolford was stretchered off with a neck injury in the Bucs' 13-6 pre-season win over the Jets in New York on Saturday.

The Patriots' game against the Packers in Green Bay was halted with 10:29 remaining on Saturday night after first-year cornerback Bolden was carted off the field on a backboard.

Both players were hospitalized for tests and observation, with both teams saying Saturday night they had feeling and movement in their extremities.

On Sunday, the Patriots said Bolden had been released from hospital and would return to Foxborough, Massachusetts with the team.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said tests on Wolford's neck injury came out "good".

Tampa Bay were up 10-6 when Wolford, the team's third-string signal caller hit the ground awkwardly after being tackled by Jets' defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden is back with the team after an injury scare in an NFL pre-season game in Green Bay © Patrick McDermott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Wolford lay motionless on the field for several minutes, players from both teams gathering around him.

In Green Bay, first-year cornerback Bolden was hurt when he was hit by teammate Calvin Munson on a play.

Patriots players met at midfield to offer a prayer for their teammate and after Pats coach Bill Belichick and Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked things over the game was cut short.

"Appreciate the prayers," Bolden said in a social media post on Sunday, "more excited to be back with the guys".

