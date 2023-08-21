Injured Jelonch included in France's Rugby World Cup squad

Paris (AFP) – Flanker Anthony Jelonch was named in host nation France's Rugby World Cup squad by head coach Fabien Galthie on Monday despite suffering from a serious knee injury.

Jelonch, 27, made the last of his 25 Test appearances in February when he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Six Nations victory over Scotland.

Les Bleus open the World Cup by facing three-time winners New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8.

They then play Uruguay six days later, Namibia on September 21 and end their Pool A campaign against Italy on October 6.

"Anthony has worked a lot to get back to where he is now," Galthie told TF1.

"He's not fit now but we think he will be back to his best by mid-September."

Jelonch's club teammate, prop Cyril Baille, is also included but is suffering from a calf issue. Galthie also expects him to return by the middle of next month.

Last week, France suffered a setback when first-choice fly-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

Ex-France captain Galthie has chosen not to pick a third No. 10 with full-back Thomas Ramos able to cover Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy.

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey as well as two-time Champions Cup winner Paul Boudehent also get the nod, despite only making their Test debuts earlier this month.

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin, flanker Dylan Cretin as well as experienced full-back Brice Dulin, who captained the side in the loss in Scotland on August 5 miss out but will remain as back-up to the squad.

France end their World Cup preparations by welcoming Australia to Paris on Sunday.

France squad for the Rugby World Cup (September 8-October 28) announced on Monday:

Props: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles)

Hookers: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle)

Locks: Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92)

Back row: Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent (both La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Scrum-halves: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon)

Fly-halves: Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle)

Wings: Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)

Centres: Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)

Full-backs: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse)

