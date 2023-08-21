Japanese veterans staying fit through rugby

Tokyo (AFP) – Rugby union is generally regarded as the fifth most popular team sport in Japan behind baseball, football, basketball and volleyball.

a player darts through a gap in an over-70s match in Utsunomiya

Its approximately 125,000 registered players -- more than in Scotland, Wales, Australia or Argentina -- suggests a great strength in depth although it should be noted that around 10,000 of these are 'Veterans', that is players over 60.

The game is seen as a great way for older players, some of whom like Yasutake Oshima are in their eighties, to remain fit and bonded to a community, an important aspect of mental welfare for people who may be living alone.

Handling practice for promising 85-year-old Yasutake Oshima

The first club recorded in Japan was the Yokohama Football Club which was set up in 1866 although participation was largely restricted to British and American traders and service personnel.

The Japanese began to get involved at the turn of the 20th century and played their first representative matches in the 1930s.

The Cherry Blossoms have taken part in every World Cup and made a massive statement in 2015 when they produced arguably the biggest ever shock at the tournament with a last-minute 34-32 win over South Africa.

The word 'senior' is inscribed in Japanese on a ball used at an Over-70s training session in Kamakura

Hosts in 2019, the first time the World Cup was staged in Asia, Japan produced further upsets by beating Ireland and Scotland to top their pool and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

They lost to eventual champions South Africa but it was a significant performance in the development of the global game.

The over-70s relish the community aspect of the game in Japan

This time they kick off their Pool D matches against new boys Chile in Toulouse on September 10 before taking on England, Samoa and Argentina.

++ Ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, Agence France-Presse asked 20 aspiring photographers from each country qualified for the competition to show one aspect of the rugby union culture in their homeland, with the help of Canon cameras who are sponsoring the tournament. From Namibia to Fiji via Georgia and Scotland this photo essay gives us a glimpse of the core values of rugby on five continents.

