Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024

Paris (AFP) – French rider Johann Zarco is to join the Honda-LCR MotoGP team for the next two seasons, the Japanese team announced on Tuesday.

Johann Zarco is leaving Ducati to race for Honda-LCR next season

Advertising Read more

The 33-year-old, whose departure from Ducati was announced over the weekend, will join LCR Honda for the 2024 season, replacing Yamaha-bound Alex Rins.

"Honda-LCR is proud to announce the signing of Johann Zarco," the team sais in a press release.

The two-time Moto2 world champion will join the team in 2024 and has signed a two-year contract.

"Given Johann's experience and performances in MotoGP, we are looking forward to starting this adventure together," the team said.

Zarco, who is currently fifth in the standings, had already competed for the team in the last three Grands Prix of 2019, when he left KTM and terminated his contract during the season.

"Ducati offered me the possibility of continuing for a year, but without the guarantee of being with Pramac, while Honda offered me a two-year contract," said Zarco.

The Frenchman has contested 114 Grands Prix in MotoGP, taking eight pole positions and 19 podiums but no wins.

© 2023 AFP