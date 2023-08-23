Ex-England cricketers Bell, Foster to help coach New Zealand

Wellington (AFP) – New Zealand Cricket said Wednesday that former English internationals Ian Bell and James Foster will help coach the Black Caps on their white-ball tour of England which starts next week.

New Zealand performance manager Simon Insley said the England pair will boost the Kiwis' backroom staff.

"Ian Bell has had a broad range of experiences as batting coach since retiring," Insley said. "James Foster has worked with a number of our Black Caps through his extensive coaching history."

Bell retired from cricket in 2020 after 118 Tests for England. He was part of five Ashes-winning campaigns against Australia.

Bell will be New Zealand's assistant coach for their four Twenty20 matches in England, then switch to batting coach for the four-game one-day series against England next month and three ODIs in Bangladesh.

Bell will be joined in the New Zealand camp by ex-wicketkeeper Foster, who played seven Tests for England.

Foster will be Black Caps assistant coach for the England ODI series and the 50-overs World Cup in India, which starts this October.

Former New Zealand batting great Stephen Fleming will also boost the Black Caps staff for the England ODI series.

Insley said the backroom changes will spread the workload with two Tests also scheduled in Bangladesh following the World Cup.

"We're delighted with the calibre of coaches we've been able to confirm to assist the Black Caps," he added.

New Zealand Cricket said that head coach Gary Stead will be rested for their two Tests in Bangladesh this December.

Batting coach Luke Ronchi will take charge with ex-Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq helping as spin coach.

