Harrison throws down gauntlet to 100m hurdles rivals

Budapest (AFP) – Kendra Harrison's mission to at last win a global 100m hurdles title remained firmly on course on Wednesday as she coasted into the world final in Budapest.

The 30-year-old American has had to make do with an Olympic and world silver in the past, but just as she did in the heats, she posted the fastest time of the three semi-finals, 12.33sec.

Thursday's final promises to be a thriller.

Harrison was joined by Olympic champion and her former training partner Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, defending world titleholder Tobi Amusan and 2019 winner Nia Ali.

Harrison's time was not as blistering as her opening salvo on Tuesday of 12.24sec and the former world record holder said she was disappointed with her performance as she "hit too many hurdles".

"The main goal this season is to get the title," said Harrison.

"I believe in myself, whatever time happens tomorrow, even a world record, I just want to win the title."

Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas took the other automatic qualifying spot with Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper having to wait to see if she progressed as a fastest qualifier.

Amusan was only cleared to run last week over an alleged breaking of the anti-doping rules but the Nigerian came through as a semi-final winner in 12.56sec.

She was pushed all the way by young Jamaican Ackera Nugent.

Amusan, like Harrison, was not pleased with her run.

"I made it to the finals but I had a bad race," said Amusan.

"There is a lot I have to tune up but I will be ready for tomorrow. There is a lot of cleaning around."

However, there will be no American medal sweep as Masai Russell hit the second hurdle and from then on her dreams were over as she clattered another and eventually pulled up.

Camacho-Quinn won a loaded semi-final, coming from behind to pass Jamaica's 2015 world champion Danielle Williams, who was also overtaken on the line by Ali.

Camacho-Quinn looked impassive on the blocks but she conceded she was feeling far from calm.

"I was shaking a bit at the start," said Camacho-Quinn.

"I was telling myself it cannot be a false start, so I hesitated coming out of the blocks.

"I need to be patient tomorrow, go out and just do what I have been preparing for. Hurdles is a mind game."

Williams, though, went through at Tapper's expense.

