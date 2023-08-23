White returns for Scotland's final Rugby World Cup warm-up with Georgia

London (AFP) – Scrum-half Ben White is back in the Scotland starting side to face Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday following a recent pre-Rugby World Cup injury scare.

Back in the team: Scotland scrum-half Ben White (R) went off after just half an hour as Scotland beat France in a World Cup warm-up win earlier this month

Advertising Read more

First-choice number nine White suffered an ankle injury in the first of two warm-up games against World Cup hosts France earlier this month but was included in coach Gregor Townsend's 33-man squad for the tournament.

White did not feature in August 12's narrow 30-27 loss to Les Bleus in Saint-Etienne but will now be involved from the kick-off in Scotland's final warm-up game before heading back to France.

Dynamic winger Duhan van der Merwe, who suffered a minor ankle injury in Saint-Etienne, is also in the starting lineup and will feature alongside five-cap Ollie Smith, the least experienced player in Saturday's run on side, who is in for Blair Kinghorn at full-back.

Scotland, in a tough World Cup group also featuring top-ranked Ireland, begin their Pool B campaign against champions South Africa in Marseille on September 10.

Scotland (15-1)

Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; WP Nel, Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2023 AFP