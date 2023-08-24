Bol makes up for relay calamity with world 400m hurdles gold

Budapest (AFP) – Femke Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by claiming victory in the women's 400m hurdles on Thursday.

In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol was hot favourite and she didn't disappoint, winning in 51.70 seconds.

American Shamier Little claimed silver in 52.80sec while Jamaica's Rushell Clayton took bronze, just a hundredth of a second slower.

But there was no doubt who was in control of the race, Dutch runner Bol moving ahead of the field from gun to tape at the National Athletics Centre with what she called her best half-lap ever.

"It wasn't easy to forget what happened in the final metres of the mixed relay but my team was around me and they put me at my ease," said Bol, who finished third to McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics and second at last year's Eugene worlds.

"I knew that 400m hurdles would be a chance to show up and I was confident.

"I felt the strength to do it. I really enjoy competing here in Budapest and that also helped me to get my focus back."

Bol, 23, added: "I took the first few hurdles fast and then I could run my rhythm.

"I think I have just had the best first 200 metres ever. Then I just needed to finish the race which I could do easily. All together I can say that this was a very good season."

Little added: "I feel as if the hard work has paid off.

"I've been working on controlling my nerves a lot. So to come here in this noise and not let it faze me, and not let the heat get to me -- that was an achievement.

"I really am just proud. I stayed calm and focused on one thing at a time. This will really boost my confidence because I know that I am medal worthy, that I can step on the line. I'm excited for next year."

Clayton, who also won world bronze in Doha in 2019, added: "All the ladies were on fire. I was able to better my personal best two times in Budapest so I cannot be happier.

"I knew Femke would be in front of us but the others would be close to each other so I just focused on myself."

