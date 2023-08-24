Magnussen, Hulkenberg extend deals at Haas

Zandvoort (Netherlands) (AFP) – Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg go into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix with new contracts for next year at the American Formula One team.

Haas are sticking with their tried and trusted driver combination from 2023 to spearhead what they hope will be a brighter future in 2024.

Dane Magnussen is in his sixth season with the outfit led by charismatic boss Gunther Steiner.

Hulkenberg secured their highest finish this term with seventh in Australia on his full return to F1 racing -- between them the pair are veterans of 346 races.

"I think it's safe to say that we've had an extremely solid driver pairing this season and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward," said Steiner, who has emerged as one of the must-watch characters in Netflix's F1 'fly-in-the-pits' series Drive To Survive.

"Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I'm delighted he'll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours," observed Steiner.

"With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organisation pairs very well with that too."

Steiner added: "On the other side of the garage, Nico's simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team.

"He's approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we're very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel."

Hass have had issues getting the best out of their 2023 car, and are lying eighth in the constructors' championship, the position they ended up in last year.

Steiner said: "Kevin and Nico are clearly enjoying their time in the sport, they both have mature heads on their shoulders, and they fundamentally understand what it is we're asking of them.

"In turn, now it's down to us as a team to look ahead to 2024 and ensure we have a car that's capable of scoring points consistently."

