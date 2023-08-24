Rejuvenated Ricciardo feels '10 years' younger after sabbatical

Zandvoort (Netherlands) (AFP) – Daniel Ricciardo's return to the Formula One fast lane after a much-needed sabbatical has left the Australian feeling like the driver he was "10 years ago".

Thumbs up from the rejuevanted Daniel Ricciardo at Zandvoort on Thursday

As results and confidence, as well as his trademark smile, began to slip Ricciardo stepped away from Formula One after his release from McLaren.

But he didn't go far, acting as Red Bull's reserve driver for the first half of this season.

And after showing he'd lost none of his panache or pace in a test at Silverstone in July the 34-year-old replaced rookie Nyck de Vries at Red Bull's junior AlphaTauri set-up for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A 13th place in Budapest followed by 16th at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium left him itching to tackle the final 10 races of the season, starting with the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

"It all got a little bit 'clouded' in the last year or two," the driver from Perth reflected on Thursday.

"I feel like the me of 10 years ago. I feel I have that youthful motivation, that happiness and love.

"I've got back the pure enjoyment. Every weekend is a bonus, I'm here, I'm racing and I'm loving it."

Reflecting on his abrupt call-up to replace the sacked de Vries before the summer break he said: "They threw me in at the deep end.

"But overall it's been good, I've hit the ground running."

Given his eight-month break the summer recess couldn't go fast enough for the winner of eight grand prix in his 13-season career.

"I had so much off-time this year I kind of had my time off, I didn't need the summer break.

"This second chapter of my journey - I'm feeling different about things, I'm in a good place, on and off the track.

"Got goals to achieve and chase - to be fast."

He says he is taking it race by race but is adamant he's back for the long term.

"I want to be racing for the next few years."

On a recent trip he had the chance to mull over the benefits of a career break with another driver who took a lengthy breather before returning with all guns blazing.

"I was sitting next to Fernando (Alonso) and we spoke about taking time out and the positive things it can bring.

"I'm in a good place, I did a lot of personal growth and reflecting - the old bad habits, like negativity, are gone. It feels refreshing."

