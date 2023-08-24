Rubiales World Cup kiss not behaviour of a federation boss, says Ancelotti

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticised Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for kissing a female player on the lips after Spain won the World Cup.

The federation (RFEF) chief kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the gold medal ceremony on Sunday in Sydney after Spain beat England to win the World Cup, provoking outrage.

Hermoso released a joint statement Wednesday with her players' union Futpro, which called for action to be taken against the president -- the RFEF have called an emergency meeting on Friday and started an investigation into the incident.

"It's a very delicate topic, like most people it was behaviour that I obviously did not like," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"It was not the behaviour of a president of the federation."

The Italian coach would not be further drawn on the issue.

"I don't know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision," added Ancelotti.

Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and the Galicians' manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about Rubiales.

"The success of the national team is the news and unfortunately it's been relegated to the background," said Benitez.

"We all agree we have seen behaviour which was not correct and the competent authorities are there to take decisions."

Rubiales initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

Hermoso released a joint statement with Futpro, in which the union said: "We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales' apology for the kiss was "not enough".

Spain's women's football league, Liga F, on Wednesday demanded Rubiales be sacked.

