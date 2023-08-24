Toulon's Lolesio 'ready' for Wallabies Rugby World Cup call-up

Toulon (France) (AFP) – Toulon fly-half Noah Lolesio was set to be a big part of Australia's Rugby World Cup plans when he made a promising debut aged just 20 three years ago.

Noah Lolesio has scored 124 points in his 20 Australia appearances

After scoring in the heavy defeat to New Zealand in October 2020 and then starting 13 of his 20 Test appearances, many predicted at least a place in the squad for the competition which starts next month.

Despite his promising beginnings in green and gold he missed out on selection for the World Cup with Eddie Jones replacing the sacked Dave Rennie as Wallabies head coach in January.

Last month, the 23-year-old signed a four-month loan deal as World Cup cover with French club Toulon, a four-hour drive from Australia's base for the tournament in Saint-Etienne.

The Wallabies start their campaign on September 9 against Georgia and also face Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.

"I'm just one or two injuries away from getting a call-up," Lolesio told AFP on Monday.

"I've just got to stay ready, train hard and whatever opportunities come will come."

On the Mediterranean coast, Brumbies playmaker Lolesio features alongside the world record Test-cap holder, former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, aged 37.

"Everyone knows about Alun Wyn," Lolesio said.

"He's a great leader, look at his resume, he's done it all with Wales and the British and Irish Lions."

"Sometimes he acts like my dad, which is funny," Lolesio jokingly added.

Lolesio is set to return to Canberra for next year's Super Rugby Pacific, with his deal in the capital up at the end of the campaign, and the Lions touring Australia in 2025.

"I'm open to anything but at the moment I'm signed to Toulon to November then focus on the Brumbies' season," Lolesio said.

"It's my first time being out of the Brumbies. It's refreshing being in a different environment. I'm loving it at the moment.

"Then see how that year goes with the Wallabies and play by ear."

'Great man' Skelton

Australia end their preparations for the World Cup by facing tournament hosts France on Sunday, looking for their first win under Jones, the former Japan and England coach.

The colourful 63-year-old has named La Rochelle lock Will Skelton, whose parents were born in Samoa, as skipper.

He has left the likes of influential flanker Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper out of his set-up in Australia's least experienced World Cup squad since 1991.

"Will's a great man. He's a really good guy," said Lolesio, who has Samoan and Niuean heritage.

"With this new-looking squad I couldn't think of a better captain for the job."

"A great player, very accountable and it's awesome seeing another Polynesian brother being a captain of Australia," Lolesio added.

