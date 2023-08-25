Capuozzo return adds wizardry for Italy at 'magical' World Cup

Rome (AFP) – Ange Capuozzo lifted Italian World Cup hopes when he signalled he is fit again in typically scintillating style with two tries in a warm-up game against Romania.

Ange Capuozzo skipping past a tackle against England in the 2023 Six Nations

Advertising Read more

"I had no doubts," the French-born back told AFP, ahead of his final warm-up match against Japan on Saturday.

Blindingly quick, nimbly balanced and deceptively powerful, Capuozzo made a sensational arrival on the international stage in the 2022 Six Nations.

He scored two tries against Scotland and then raced and swerved through the Wales team to set up Edoardo Padovani for a 79th minute try that gave Italy a 22-21 win.

But "this year so far has been rather short of sporting action," he said.

Capuozzo injured a shoulder against Ireland in the Six Nations in March. He returned for his club Toulouse in April but lasted 13 minutes and did not play again last season.

Italy's 57-7 victory over Romania on August 19 was his first game in four months.

"The aim was to take my time before coming back. That meant not taking any physical risks, but also not taking any psychological risks to avoid arriving on the pitch afraid. Mission accomplished."

"I knew I'd have time to come back," said Capuozzo, adding that he regretted missing Toulouse's charge to the Top 14 title.

"It affected me enormously, because I was determined to be able to finish the season, which was quite extraordinary."

"Now I can concentrate 100 per cent on the World Cup."

"Just to be able to take part, is magical," said Capuozzo, who was born in the suburbs of Grenoble and made his professional breakthrough at the club.

"What's more, it's in France, in the same pool as New Zealand and France, so there are all sorts of signs that it's going to be a pretty special moment for me."

'Anything can happen'

For some pundits, Capuozzo's game-breaking talents give Italy a chance of qualifying from a brutal group.

"It's very flattering. Making a difference is also my role," he said.

"Against Wales, if I made the difference, it was also because they were within reach, because we played a very solid game collectively. The difference I made gave us the win, but it was the result of 80 hard-fought minutes."

Capuozzo said the order of Italy's games in Pool A allows them to shift focus, opening with the weaker teams in Pool A and then facing the All Blacks and finally the hosts, France in Lyon on October 6.

"The last match will be almost like a Round of 16 game, with a ticket to the quarter-finals at stake."

"Our objective is clear: winning first two matches against Namibia and Uruguay would give us a ticket to the next World Cup.

"Once we've achieved that, we'll go on to face New Zealand and France. In one match, anything can happen. Yes, we're outsiders, we're far from favourites, but we've got a very complete team and we can worry any teams".

© 2023 AFP