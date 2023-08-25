Skelton to captain Australia in final Rugby World Cup warm-up

Paris (AFP) – La Rochelle lock Will Skelton will captain Australia for the first time in this weekend's Rugby World Cup warm-up with hosts France, Rugby Australia announced on Friday.

Will Skelton made his Australia debut against France in 2014

Skelton was picked as Eddie Jones' captain for the tournament with experienced flanker Michael Hooper omitted from the squad.

The 31-year-old will partner fellow France-based second-row, Toulouse's Richie Arnold, for Sunday's game at the Stade de France.

Skelton is one of four changes in the starting lineup from the loss to New Zealand on August 5.

Australia open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 9 before also playing Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.

Australia (15-1):

Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu; Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Richie Arnold; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus Bell

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson

