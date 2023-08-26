Scotland overwhelm Georgia in World Cup warm-up finale

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland wrapped up their Rugby World Cup warm-up campaign with a 33-6 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday, scoring all their points in the second half.

Opening effort - Duhan van der Merwe scores the first of Scotland's five tries in a 33-6 Rugby World Cup warm-up win over Georgia at Murrayfield

Advertising Read more

Gregor Townsend's men were 6-0 behind at the interval but they ran in five unanswered tries in the second period, with wing Duhan van der Merwe grabbing a double to take his Test-match tally to 20.

"Especially first half, Georgia made it really tough for us. They were really physical and put us under pressure," van der Merwe told Amazon Prime.

"It was important for us to squeeze them up a bit -- if our forwards get gain-line then it's much easier for our backs to go wide."

Scotland, however, next face a formidable challenge when they take on van der Merwe's native South Africa, the reigning champions, in their World Cup opener in Marseille on September 10.

The Springboks served notice of their intention to win a fourth men's global title by beating arch-rivals New Zealand 35-7 in a warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday as the All Blacks suffered the heaviest margin of defeat in their history.

© 2023 AFP