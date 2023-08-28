Blomqvist replaces injured Pagenaud for final IndyCar races

Washington (AFP) – French racer Simon Pagenaud, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, said Monday he will miss the remainder of the IndyCar season with post-concussion injuries, with Briton Tom Blomqvist replacing him.

French driver Simon Pagenaud will miss the final two races of the IndyCar season due to injuries suffered in a crash last month at Mid-Ohio

Advertising Read more

Pagenaud, the 2016 IndyCar season champion, was hurt in a crash last month at Mid-Ohio and the 39-year-old Frenchman has not been medically cleared to drive in the final two races of the campaign.

"I've made progress," Pagenaud said in a statement. "The doctor's advice is for me to take more time to continue my way back to 100% so I will not be racing the final two races.

"The accident left me with lingering post-concussion symptoms. I'm working hard to get back to 100% but this type of recovery is unique in time to each individual.

"I wish I could be out there doing what I love and driving my race car, but the accident was very violent and left me to focus on the task at hand -- my health and recovery."

Blomqvist will drive for Meyer Shank Racing in Sunday's Portland Grand Prix and the season finale on September 10 at Laguna Seca.

The 29-year-old Englishman debuted in IndyCar last month at Toronto, qualifying 20th and finishing 25th after being caught in a first-lap crash. He's set to drive full-time for Meyer Shank starting next year.

"Obviously the circumstances are quite tricky with Simon's recovery," Blomqvist said. "The whole team and myself included are thinking about him as he recovers.

"It's a good thing to be getting these races under my belt before the season and working in preparation for my full program in 2024."

© 2023 AFP