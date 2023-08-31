Dortmund sign Fuellkrug from Werder Bremen

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund announed on Friday they have signed Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug from Werder Bremen.

German media reported Dortmund paid a fee of 15 million euro ($16 million) to Bremen for the 30-year-old striker.

Dortmund said he was under contract until 2026.

With 16 goals in 28 games, Fuellkrug was the equal top scorer in the Bundesliga last season alongside RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, who has since moved to Chelsea.

"We're looking forward to a positive guy who will tear himself up for our club. BVB have ambitious goals in three competitions and we are convinced that with Niclas we are even better positioned," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

"Dortmund is a very special club," Fuellkrug said in a statement "I was very happy about the offer."

"At BVB I have the chance to develop as a player and gain new experiences."

Dortmund were looking for additional strike power up front, particularly as number nine Sebastien Haller will likely miss several matches in the winter while on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast.

Fuellkrug will be available for Dortmund's Friday home fixture against promoted Hoffenheim.

After a string of injuries and four major knee operations, Fuellkrug has enjoyed a late-career renaissance, winning his first Germany cap in the lead-up to the Qatar World Cup at the age of 29.

Since his debut for Germany, Fuellkrug has scored seven goals in nine matches at international level.

Dortmund have had an active summer window, starting with the sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Fuellkrug joins Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer and Ramy Bensebaini as newcomers to Signal Iduna Park.

© 2023 AFP