Lyles scorches to 200m victory at Zurich Diamond League

Zurich (AFP) – Triple world champion Noah Lyles scorched to victory in a high-quality 200m at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.

Rock star: Noah Lyles celebrates victory in the 200m in the Diamond League in Zurich

Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson were hailed as "rock stars" by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe after winning golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in the world championships in Budapest last week.

And the 26-year-old, whose victory in the Hungarian capital over the 200m was his third world title, was afforded a raucous reception from the 25,000-strong sell-out crowd at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Drawn in lane six, with Zharnel Hughes on his inside, and teenage teammate Erriyon Knighton and another American Kenny Bednarek on his outside, the American made no mistake around the bend and unfolded into a dominant home straight.

Lyles crossed the line in 19.80 seconds, with Knighton taking second in 19.87sec and Britain's Hughes third (19.94).

Canada's Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fifth in 20.26sec, behind Bednarek in fourth (19.98).

