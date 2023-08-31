Sinner on course for Alcaraz US Open rematch, Murray out

New York (AFP) – Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner remained on course for a US Open quarter-final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday as former champion Andy Murray tumbled out.

Italy's Jannik Sinner remained on course for a US Open quarter-final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz after a comfortable second round win

Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a five-hour five-set epic in the last eight at last year's tournament, eased into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

It means the talented 22-year-old is just two wins away from a potential meeting with defending champion Alcaraz, who plays South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a night game on the Arthur Ashe Stadium later Thursday.

Sinner overpowered Sonego with a dominant service game, conceding a meager 10 points on serve and not giving his opponent a single break point throughout the 2hr 5min encounter.

"We work a lot, me and my team, trying to push myself forward and I feel like my game has improved," Sinner said afterwards.

"I'm more comfortable at the net and this is a new thing of mine. Hopefully I can show this in the future."

Sinner will play either 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Etcheverry in the third round on Saturday, with Germany's 12th seed Alex Zverev possibly lurking in the last 16 before any meeting with Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will face Harris on the Arthur Ashe main court later looking for match practice after his tournament opener was cut short on Tuesday.

The Spanish world number one advanced to the second round with an abbreviated 6-2, 3-2 win on Tuesday after opponent Dominik Koepfer retired with an ankle injury.

Murray slump

In other early round action Thursday, Britain's 2012 US Open champion Murray slumped to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 loss to Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Former world number three Dimitrov, who saved three match points in the opening round, meets 2020 runner-up Zverev for a place in the last 16.

While Murray slid out, fellow Britons Jack Draper and Katie Boulter both advanced to the third round in contrasting fashion in their second-round matches.

Draper upset Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 to set up a third-round meeting with American wild card Michael Mmoh, who defeated John Isner 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (10/7).

Boulter, who reached the third round of Wimbledon earlier this, matched that achievement after coming from behind to beat China's Wang Yafan 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm super happy, I'm really proud of myself. I had to dig really deep," Boulter said.

"I had to battle and go for it at the same time. I got a bit tight in the first set and managed to loosen up in the second," added the world number 61, who faces American Peyton Stearns in the last 32 on Saturday.

But another Briton, Jodie Burrage, saw her tournament come to an end after a one-sided defeat to second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the reigning Australian Open champion. Sabalenka prevailed 6-3, 6-2 in 1hr 14min.

Sabalenka, 25, has reached the semi-finals or better at the past four Grand Slams and can replace Iga Swiatek as the new world number one if she matches the Pole's result in New York.

"I'm not really focused on that, but it's going to mean a lot to me," said Sabalenka.

"It's one of my goals, one of my dreams and I'll do my best to reach my dream."

While China's Wang tumbled out, there was a happier result for compatriot Zheng Qinwen. The 23rd seed reached the third round with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.

In other women's games on Tuesday, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, seeded fifth, takes on Czech teenager Linda Noskova, while third seed Jessica Pegula faces Romanian Patricia Maria Tig in a night match on Ashe.

