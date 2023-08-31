US striker Siebatcheu loaned to Gladbach from Union

Berlin (AFP) – USA international forward Jordan Siebatcheu has moved from Union Berlin to Borussia Moenchengladbach on a season-long loan, the latter club announced on Thursday.

USA striker Jordan Siebatcheu had been relegated to a substitute's role at Union Berlin

The loan deal comes with an option to buy, Gladbach confirmed in a statement.

"Jordan is your classic number nine," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said in the statement, "He's an experienced Bundesliga player that will really bolster our attack."

Siebatcheu is already in training with the side ahead of Saturday's home clash with Bayern Munich.

Siebatcheu, who was born in Washington but raised in France, moved to Union in the summer of 2022 for a fee of six million euros ($7 million) from Swiss side Young Boys Bern.

The striker hit the ground running in the German capital last season, scoring three goals and assisting two more in his first six games.

But he finished the season largely making appearances as a substitute and has since fallen behind Sheraldo Becker, Kevin Behrens and newcomers David Datro Fofana and Kevin Volland in the pecking order.

At Gladbach, Siebatcheu will reunite with manager Gerardo Seoane, who managed him at Young Boys.

Siebatcheu has played nine times for the USA, scoring one goal, but was not part of their 2022 World Cup squad.

